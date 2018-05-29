Democracy Day: Dangote to establish dairy farm in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has expressed desire to key into the ranching policy of the Federal Government, even as he is in advance discussion with the Dangote Group of Companies to establish a dairy farm in the state.

Lalong, in a pre-democracy day interaction with journalists at the Press Centre in Jos, explained that in establishing the ranches, his administration would not confiscate anyone’s land as a large expanse of land had already been earmarked in Wase Local Government Area of the state and approved by the Federal Government for the purpose.

He assured the citizens that the planned dairy farm had made it imperative for his administration to put plans in place to renovate and have modern slaughter slabs to ensure a clean environment for the business.

The governor also informed that in the last three years, his administration had spent N22 bilion on the rehabilitation of federal roads across the state and was awaiting the signing of the federal budget for the said money to be refunded as President Muhammadu Buhari had given approval for the refund.

According to him, “we have been sincere in governance. My administration is aware of the challenges in the state, part of which prevented us from conducting the local government election.

“We will not keep postponing election. We are tackling the herders/farmers issues that is why we are opting for ranching policy.

“This does not mean we want to get people’s lands. There is a large portion of land in Wase set aside for the purpose and Federal Government has inspected the place.”