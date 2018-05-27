Champions League: 170,000 sign petition for FIFA to punish Ramos

Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos has found himself the target of a petition that has called for him to be “punished” after forcing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah out of the Champions League final. Ramos is not exactly a stranger to widespread loathing outside Madrid, thanks to his abrasive style both on and off the pitch.

Now a change.org petition that has already garnered more than 100,000 signatures wants UEFA and FIFA to take action. “Sergio Ramos intentionally kept Mohamed Salah’s arm under his armpit, causing dislocation of his shoulder. Not only missing the rest of the game, but also missing the FIFA World Cup 2018,” the petition’s author ‘Mohamed Salah Abdel-Hakeem’ argues.

“In addition he kept acting that Liverpool players fouled him falsely, causing the referee to give Manne a yellow card he did not deserve.

“Sergio Ramos represents an awful example to future generations of football players. Instead of winning matches fairly, he uses tricks that defy the spirit of the game and fair play.

“UEFA and FIFA should take measures against Ramos and similar players, using the video recordings of matches to keep the spirit of the game.”