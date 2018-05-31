CBN Deputy-Gov, Adelabu resigns

…To pursue Oyo guber ambition

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Deputy Governor in charge of Operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, has resigned.

A statement by the CBN spokesman, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, said yesterday, that President Muhammadu Buhari had accepted Mr. Adelabu’s resignation.

It will take effect from July 15, 2018.

The statement reads in full: “President Muhammadu Buhari has formally accepted the disengagement of the Deputy Governor in charge of Operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, with effect from July 15, 2018.

“In a letter dated May 24, 2018 and personally signed by him, President Buhari thanked Mr. Adelabu for his services to the country and wished him the best in his future ambitions.

“While appreciating your services in the Central Bank of Nigeria since 9th April 2014, I wish you the very best in your future ambitions and continued commitment to public service in our country and specifically, as you seek to play a more active role in politics, in your home State,” the letter stated.

“Mr. Adelabu formally assumed duty as Deputy Governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on April 9, 2014 and served at different times as Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability (FSS), Corporate Services (CS), and lastly Operations (Ops), before he tendered his letter of disengagement.”

Although the statement did not indicate Adelabu’s reasons for disengaging from the CBN, it was learnt from political circles that it might be to enable him pursue an ambition to become Oyo State Governor, in the coming 2019 elections.