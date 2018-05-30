Buhari promises military support to Sierra Leone

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday assured the President of Sierra Leone, Mr Julius Maada Bio, of Nigeria’s support, including military, as they work towards a stable and improved economy.

President Buhari who gave the assurance when he received his Sierra Leone counterpart, President Bio at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, congratulated Bio on the successful elections and the transitions that had ushered in a new government in the country.

He said, “We will continually stand by you to ensure stability in your country. We believe security in the West Coast region, Africa and the world should be a collective concern.”

The President said Nigeria had for a long period provided security support for the Sierra Leone especially during the 11 years of civil war, and promised that the country would continue to assist the forces on the ground to ensure the peace and stability needed for development.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said he shared a lot in common with the Sierra Leonean President, which includes ruling the country as a military general, contesting several elections as opposition and winning to face the challenges of security and an ailing economy.

In his remarks, the President of Sierra Leone said his country remains grateful to Nigeria for the brotherly role it had played in ensuring an end to protracted civil war in the country, and the successful political transitions since then.

Mr Bio said he would work towards deepening the bilateral relations with Nigeria, and the strengthening of the regional bond, particularly in the areas of security and trade.