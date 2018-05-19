Benue APC endorse Gov Ortom, Senator Akume for second term

…return all SEC members

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – Delegates at the Benue All Progressives Congress, APC, state congress, Saturday, through a voice vote endorsed Governor Samuel Ortom as the sole candidate of the party in the coming 2019 general elections even as they unanimously affirmed the return of the Comrade Abba Yaro led State Executive Council of the party for another term in office.

The Congress which attracted delegates from the 23 local government area of the state also endorsed the leader of the party in the state and senator representing Benue south west in the National Assembly, George Akume as a sole candidate of the party in the district.

Accepting the party’s decision, Governor Ortom commended the delegates for ensuring rancor free congresses in the state promising to be exemplary, selfless and committed to the wishes and aspirations of Benue people.

He congratulated the new party leadership at all levels for their affirmation and urged those who had ambitions but could not make it to “be patient and work for the victory of APC in the forthcoming general elections because there would be better opportunities in the future.”

The Governor who decried the challenges posed to the government and people of the state by ceaseless herdsmen killings in the state however commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking a decisive action to end the pogrom.

He said, “President Buhari has already approved a full scale military operation code named Operation Whirl Stroke to dislodge killer herdsmen out of Benue, this decision would at the end of the day end the attacks on Benue communities and encourage the displaced persons return to their ancestral homes.”

“I therefore caution every Benue person to shun the temptation of engaging in reprisals on innocent people because anyone caught would be treated as an enemy of the state and would be dealt with accordingly.”

On his part, Senator Akume who accepted his endorsement commended Governor Ortom for the achievements his administration had recorded in the last three years despite obvious economic and security challenges his administration was confronted with.

In his acceptance speech, Comrade Yaro pledged on behalf of the new executives not to disappoint the confidence reposed in them by the delegates promising to work to ensure the victory of the party in the coming general elections.