Bauchi: SUBEB renovates 699 classrooms, builds 11,426

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, has said it renovated 699 classrooms across the state within the past three years under the administration of Governor Mohammed Abubakar.

Chairman of the board, Professor Yahya Yero, said this when a coalition of civil society organisations, on the platform of The Nigeria Civil Society Desk, paid a visit to the parastatal as part of their projects assessment tour.

Yero said aside the renovated classes, the board constructed 108 new classrooms all over the state and provided 11,426 chairs in junior secondary schools.

According to him, the board had, since the inception of the present administration in the state, been receiving lion share in the annual budgetary allocations, adding that the governor had recently released N54 million and another N29 million as part of the memorandum of understanding signed between the state government and United States of America, USA, mission as educational intervention.

This is just as he stated that the Northern Education Initiative, NEI, donated one million text books on various subjects to the board, which were distributed to schools.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of The Nigeria Civil Society Desk, Mr. Friday Eleojo, explained that the group is an independent body formed with the objective of promoting democratic values in the nation and educating citizens on their civic rights.

He challenged Nigerians to hold governments accountable to their promises through project implementation.