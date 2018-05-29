APC govt deserves a pass mark- Niger Speaker

Minna – The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Marafa, says the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government at the Federal and State levels has done fairly well in three years to warrant another term in 2019.



Marafa made this known in Minna while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday on the occasion of Nigeria’s 19 years of uninterrupted democratic rule.

The lawmaker stated that three years was not enough to fully assess the present government given that the opposition spent 16 years in power.

“In fairness to my party, th APC, 3 years is never enough time for one to fully assess a government.

“This is even more so when you consider the fact that a particular government was in power for 16 years.

“This government came into power with unprecedented levels of expectations from Nigerians, so at the end of at least 8 years, I believe Nigerians would be able to assess us more comprehensively,” he added

He noted that the party deserved another shot at power in 2019 to consolidate on the gains recorded so far.

“We have done relatively well in 3 years and I think we have a good score card we can present anywhere to deserve another term.

“To be honest, we have done excellently well in some areas and deserve a pass mark in other areas.

“And given a second term, I want to assure everyone that we would consolidate on what we have started so far both at the Federal and State levels.

According to him, Nigerians will have taken to the streets in protest if the APC had not largely lived up to their expectations after 3 years.

He called for increased prayers for Nigeria as the country marked another democracy day, adding that it was a time for sober reflection and stock taking.

“We should intensify prayers to God for a better country and be patient as nothing good in life comes easy.

“As it is now, we are in a critical situation and only prayers can lead us to the promise land.

“This is also a period for us to take stock and see how we can improve on areas we are lagging behind,” he said.

On the secret to the cordial relationship between the executive and legislature in the state, he attributed it to putting the interest of the state above all other considerations.

“The reason we are having it so good in Niger is because we try to put the interest of the state first before anything else.

“It is not like we do not have issues or internal crisis sometimes, but we have been able to manage them well with the intervention of the Almighty God.

“And the wonderful support the leadership of the House has been getting from members is also a major factor,” he added.

He pledged the resolve of the State Assembly to enact laws that have direct bearing on the populace. (NAN)