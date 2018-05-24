Presidency, Army battle Amnesty International

Amnesty Report: A wild goose chase report – FG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru and Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA – THE Presidency yesterday faulted the recent report by the Amnesty International alleging human rights violation by Nigerian security agencies, describing it as a wild goose chase report without any substance.



The Nigerian Military said on Wednesday also said that it has received credible intelligence report of a plan by Amnesty International (AI) to release a false report on fictitious rape incidents in IDP camps in the North East region of Nigeria.

The presidency in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja said the AI report lacked credibility.

The Presidency said, “The recent report released by the Amnesty International alleging human rights violation by Nigerian inherently security agencies is inherently battling with credibility falling vehemently short of evidential narration

“It is short on credibility because it does not contain factual leads that could have laid the foundation for investigative actions.

“Findings are attributed to people, but proper description of such people constituting the source of information is not provided.

“Engagement was claimed to have been made with Nigerian authorities but which authority is it, is not provided with clarity. This then is just a wild goose chase report, in essence.

“In some breath, the report seemed like the one in 2015, and the one in 2016, and the one after that year, the same things being recycled again and again.

“It ignores the fact of the existing mechanisms put in place by the military, as a self-correcting step and the high-level committee constituted by the Presidency to examine any such claims.

“Over this period of time, the Nigerian military had indeed established cases of abuse and punishments meted out from Orderly Room trials and Court Martials that resulted in losses of rank, dismissals, and trials and convictions by civil courts.

“Indeed as President Buhari said during his recent joint press conference with President Trump at the White House: “the government of Nigeria remains deeply committed to the principles of human rights, as well as promotion and protection of people’s freedom, even in the process of fighting terror.

“We commit to ensure that all documented cases of human rights abuses are investigated, and those responsible for violation held responsible.”

Defence Headquarters Slams Amnesty International over Intended Malicious Report on Armed Forces.

The Defence headquarters in a statement signed by Brigadier General John Agim, Acting Director, Defence Information, said, “This malicious trend by AI is becoming a frequent ritual and it is rather unfortunate.

“In times like this, Amnesty International is expected to apply the natural law of liaison by working with security agencies as partners.

“This would have been the best way to ensure that insurgency and crisis is completely wiped off rather than engaging in falsehood, maligning the military and painting her in bad light at any slight opportunity.

“The Nigerian Military wishes to use this medium to reiterate her commitment to the citizens of our dear nation, that it will abide by all Human Rights Regulations as entered into by Nigeria and also go the extra mile in ensuring that the territorial integrity of our nation is well protected.

“However, the Nigerian Military admonishes AI to desist from cooking reports from time to time to demoralize the entire military system and the nation as a whole whose troops are sacrificing their lives in the fight against Boko Haram and other enemies of the country.

Agim added, “These false reports which are capable of derailing the good work being done by our patriotic and selfless soldiers must stop.

“Kindly note that we are not in any way implying that AI should not do their job, but such must be done with a level of integrity and credibility by seeking clarification when the need arises.

“This way a lot will be achieved as both will form partners in the fight against extremism and other vices.

“The Defence Headquarters therefore, urge all law abiding citizens to continue to trust and support the military in the ongoing war against Boko Haram and go about their normal lawful business.”