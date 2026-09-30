Man sues EFCC over wanted-person declaration

EFCC

By Henry Ojelu

A Nigerian based abroad, Oluwatosin Adekunle, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over his declaration as a wanted person by the anti-graft agency.

Adekunle, is seeking an order declaring the EFCC’s action unlawful, unconstitutional and a violation of his fundamental rights.

In an affidavit dated August 24, 2026, Adekunle alleged that the EFCC declared him wanted on August 19 and published the notice on its official website and social media platforms without obtaining an order or leave of court.

He is asking the court to direct the commission to remove the publication from its website and social media platforms.

Adekunle is also seeking an order restraining the EFCC from further publishing his name as a wanted person or taking any action that would infringe on his fundamental rights to personal liberty, private and family life, freedom of movement and freedom from inhuman and degrading treatment.

He is further asking the court to compel the EFCC to issue a public apology and pay him N5 million as general damages.

According to him, “the EFCC’s action arose from a matter involving his business partner, Mrs Victoria Chidinma Nwachukwu, who he said had a case before the commission bordering on alleged money laundering and obtaining money under false pretences.”

Adekunle alleged that Nwachukwu incorporated Oasis Vivacity Global Limited, using his residential address as the company’s office address, and made him a director and signatory to the company’s bank account without his prior knowledge.

He said the matter escalated after Nwachukwu allegedly became indebted to a customer and could not be located by the EFCC.

Adekunle alleged that the commission subsequently began intimidating and harassing him with the intention of arresting and detaining him in place of Nwachukwu.

He further claimed that there was no complaint or prima facie evidence directly linking him to any offence of money laundering or obtaining money under false pretences, apart from his alleged role as an agent.

He alleged that members of his immediate family had become apprehensive following alleged threats by the EFCC to arrest him or any member of his family if the commission could not locate him.

Adekunle argued that the EFCC could not unilaterally declare him wanted without a valid court order.

He maintained that declaring a person wanted was a legal status requiring judicial authorisation, adding that where no warrant of arrest had been issued and there had been no escape from lawful custody, such a declaration lacked legal foundation.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.