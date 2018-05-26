Adewale Adesina’s surprise bash

By Oba Michael Soyebo

The atmosphere for the few selected high flying guests was cosy, the setting was magical and the event was the secret bash organized by the adorable wife of Western Group Boss, Chief, Yeye Mesho Temitope Adesina to celebrate the man after her heart on his birthday days back. Chief Adewale Adesina fondly known as Wale Saranda is one of the top businessmen of note in the Southwest axis of Nigeria. And his marriage of many years to Yeye Mesho Temitope has become a model for celebrity marriages in this part of the world.

We gathered that Wale Saranda who is reputed for his philanthropic gestures was on a business trip abroad and had returned on his birthday to the loving embrace of his wife who had invited few selected friends and associates to celebrate her man at their palatial Abeokuta home. Trust Yeye Mesho not to do things in half measure particularly when the subject is about her man. There were lots to munch and drink as champagne flowed like water while other intercontinental dishes were on offer in abundance.

It was an occasion of fun and network for the few guests at the private bash.