2019: I can win with APGA, says Okorocha

Says APC coalition deceived my deputy governor

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, said he can win election in the state, if still a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.



Okorocha spoke at the Imo government house, chapel in Owerri, while he was addressing Imo youths, on the day of the APC state congress.

He also said that the Imo APC stakeholders led by Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, deceived his deputy governor, Eze Madumere as well as commissioners.

According to Okorocha, “In the days of APGA and how we were able to win victory and how we were able to get victory, despite the fact that all the political Juggernauts were not on our side. It was made possible by you the youths of Imo state.

“We struggled in APGA, there was no one with us just like it is today and we won them at that time there was an incumbent governor, by name Ohakim, with a presidential PDP, with all the Army but we resisted them and won them.”

The governor bragged that, “From APGA, we felt that it was important that we join the National party, we didn’t have to leave APGA, if we were in APGA, we would have still won our election.

“By the time, we left APGA for APC, all these people were not with us but the youths are with us. I consulted some of you before I moved to APC.

“They called us all sorts of names. They gave me all kinds of names, making it difficult to win the election. With Goodluck supporting the deputy speaker, Emeka Ihedioha, to win the election. I was with God and I won the election.

“But in APC, these men came and deceived my deputy governor and former SGI and commissioners and took them away. They thought when the take them away they will end rescue mission. They did not know that there are super ones still in the rescue mission government.”