Prayers, only option to sustainable peace— Al-Makura

By David Odoma

LAFIA—FOLLOWING increasing cases of farmers/herdsmen clashes leading to loss of lives and properties across Nigeria, Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has taken the campaign for peace and tolerance to the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for spiritual intervention.

Governor Al-Makura, who spoke when he received the leadership of Nasarawa State branch of CAN, said with the unabated killings of innocent Nigerians, the only option left for a sustainable peace was for the religious bodies to take Nigeria’s problems to God in prayers.

According to the governor, “my administration has put in place several measures including resuscitating the state’s inter-religious council to foster religious unity and peaceful co-existence in the state.”

Earlier, state Chairman of CAN, Bishop Joseph Masin, commended Al-Makura for his policies that had brought about relative peace across the state and assured him of CAN’s continuous prayers for peace to rein in the state.