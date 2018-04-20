Plateau State: NLC commends Simon Lalong

The national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has commended Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State for his show of care to the State workers.

The NLC stated this through its national president, Mr Ayuba Waba, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

“You have done excellently well. You are a shining example of how leadership should be. You have cleared the six months salary arrears you inherited and also cleared pension arrears. You have started paying gratuities as well as monies withheld by your predecessors, who insisted on the no-work-no-pay policy.

“The NLC is also impressed with how you deployed the bailout and Paris Club funds received from the Federal Government and has always urged others to emulate your good gesture.”

Mr Waba who was in Jos to participate in a seminar organised by the National Civil Service Union, called on Plateau State workers to support the governor. “A cardinal principle of labour is to promote truth and good governance; any leader that does the right thing should be supported by workers”, he concluded.

Reacting, Simon Lalong, thanked the NLC for their kind words and for offering their counsel when he sought same on how he could make the workers happy. He said following the advice, he has ensured the smooth relationship between government and labour with its positive impact on governance in the state. The governor further told the NLC president that he considers payment of workers’ salaries as an obligation that must be kept. He also used the opportunity to inform the NLC president that he has approved the establishment of a workers’ estate and that work would commence there when the next tranche of Paris Club refund was received.