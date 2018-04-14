Opabunmi urges Rohr to encourage youngsters

Former Super Eagles player, Femi Opabunmi has called on coach Gernot Rohr to build more confidence on the youngsters in the Super Eagles team going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup starting June in Russia.

Opabunmi at 17, made history as one of Nigeria’s youngest players to star in the World Cup at Japan 2002.

He argued that the youngsters in the present Eagles squad have all it takes to make a difference at the 2018 World Cup. “We can break that jinx in Russia. All Rohr needs do is to build hope and confidence on the young lads. Let’s look at other teams like England, Germany and host of others, you will realize their teams are built around the young ones.

“I still remember that the likes of Vincent Enyeama, John Utaka and other notable names in Nigerian football made their marks through the tournament. All this came to reality because the coach built confidence in us.

“I see the likes of Alex Iwobi, Tyron Ebuehi, Francis Uzoho and host of other young players making names in Russia.

All Rohr needs do is to gear them up ahead challenges and I see the Super Eagles doing well in the tournament,” remarked the former F.C Grasshopper of Switzerland player.