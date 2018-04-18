Obuah drums support for Wike’s administration

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT— Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Felix Obuah, has asked the people of the state to support the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike, noting that projects executed by the governor testify to his commitment to development.

Obuah also expressed joy over the successful hosting of the Rivers South-East Solidarity Rally organised in Wike’s honour last weekwnd in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by his media aide, Jerry Needam, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Obuah described the rally as significant and showed that the people are appreciative of the numerous projects being provided for them by Wike.

He said the rally also signposted the overwhelming popularity of Wike and the PDP in the Rivers South-East senatorial district, noting that the PDP has no rival political party in the zone.

He called on the people of the zone to remain resolute in their support for Governor Wike’s administration even as he continues to provide quality and credible leadership.

“Governor Wike has given to every Rivers man and woman, a sense of pride. Our state has been rebranded and we can now proudly showcase our identity as Rivers people, to the admiration of others.

“I appreciate and congratulate you all for this historic rally in support of ‘Mr. Projects’ and the multiple awards winning governor,” he said.