Shakes up in Edo Civil Service

…fires Environment Commissioner, Waste Mgt. Board GM

In a major shakeup of the Edo State Civil Service, Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has redeployed top civil servants across Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs).



The redeployments affected permanent secretaries, who were reshuffled across MDAs, even as six newly sworn-in top officials were assigned offices.

Obaseki on Wednesday swore-in the six newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Mrs. Oboh Usiriedo, posted to the Ministry of Water and Energy Resources; Mrs. Stella-Marice Imasuen, who now holds fort at the Ministry of Women Affairs; and Ms. Debra Enakhimion who is now at the Directorate of Establishments.

Others are Mr. Bernard Oigboke posted to the Board for Technical and Vocational Education; Mr. Enabulele Ferguson, who is to resume at Ministry of Infrastructure; and Mr. Roland Ogbebor, who is posted to the Ministry of Finance, as Accountant-General.

The governor also approved the redeployment of permanent secretaries across the state’s MDAs, with Mrs. Obahiagbon R.E. of the Ministry of Environment, now in the Ministry of Education; Emoedume B.I, from Government House and Protocol Unit to the Ministry of Environment; S. O Oko-Ose, from the Directorate of Cabinet and Special Services to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Others are Wasa L. A. from the Oil and Gas Commission to the Ministry of Communication and Orientation; Mrs. Aziegbmhin P. E., from the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment to the Office of the Head of Service; while Mrs. Obayuwana I.J, was redeployed from the Ministry of Arts and Culture to the Ministry of Minerals, Oil and Gas.

In addition, Omozeghian M.O. was redeployed from the Bureau of Lands to the Ministry of Wealth Creation; Dania D.I., from the Ministry of Physical Planning to the Ministry of Science and Technology; Omoruyi A.I. from the Ministry of Minerals, Oil and Gas to the Ministry of Local Government; Ms. Idugboe H. A., from the Directorate of Establishments to the Oil and Gas Commission; Abode C.O., from the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources to the Office of the Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDGIS).

Also, Ms. Bazuaye I.E., of Ministry of Education was posted to the Ministry of Youth and Special Duties; Iyekekpolor M., from the Ministry of Local Government to the Government House and Protocol Unit; Aigbirio Samuel from the Ministry of Communication to the Ministry of Arts and Culture; Mrs. Olatunji J.I was redeployed from the Ministry of Women Affairs to the Directorate of Cabinets and Special Services; while Igberaese G. O, moved from the Ministry of Science and Technology to the Directorate of Central Administration.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Obaseki tasked civil servants to be diligent and committed to their duties, adding “This administration is committed to strengthening the state civil service for optimal productivity. Civil servants should be ready to contribute their quota.”

He maintained that capacity building and training for civil servants would be given top priority in his administration, as it will be used as criterion for promotion. “Strong institutions are needed to drive development and we are determined to fix our civil service to ensure its reforms,” he said.

In a related development, the state governor has sacked the Commissioner of Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Reginald Okun.

The General Manager, Edo State Waste Management Board, Mr. Aiyamenkue Akonofua, has also been retired.

In a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government directed the officials to “handover their assignments to the most senior government official in their offices with immediate effect. They are also to handover all government property in their possession to the appropriate authorities.”

In the statement, the government thanked the disengaged officials for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.