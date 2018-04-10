NITDA says will focus on training women in ICT – Official

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said it would consolidate on its women in Information Communication Technology (ICT) training following the signing and implementation of the 2018 budget.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, the Head Cooperate Affairs of the agency said this on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

According to Umar, women have unequal access to economic opportunities compared to men which technology has the potential to bridge the gap.

Newsmen recall that NITDA recently commenced training for 100 women in ICT as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The ERGP aims at restoring growth, investing in Nigerians and building a global competitive economy to increase social inclusion, create jobs and improve the human capital base of the economy.

“Toward the realisation of these objectives, NITDA in our efforts at assessing and addressing ICT skills requirements, will support sustainable economic growth, development strides, developed this unique training programme targeting women.”

The programme, which started in the North West region, was expected to create direct and indirect jobs to reduce the burden of unemployment in the country.

“The training of women in ICT, which started with 100 from the North West, will create 300 direct jobs and over 1,000 indirect jobs.

“A NEEDS assessment was conducted to identify gaps and appropriate areas to tailor ICT training and state governments were requested to provide candidates that suit these demand areas.

“ The training will continue after the 2018 budget is signed.”

Umar said that the programme was aimed at boosting digital literacy, creating digital jobs, bridging the digital divide, promoting digital inclusion and using technology to address gender imbalance in economic opportunities.

“Statistics have shown that women’s participation in ICT is less than 24 per cent and we in NITDA are determined to bridge the gap through special training programmes for women.

“This is in addition to the usual ICT capacity development activities of which both men and women are given equal opportunities.”

Umar said the training was a four week long programme and would focus on entrepreneurship development, business management, ICT and communication.

She, however, said that the participants would be given stipends and tools that would enable them work with the skills they acquired in the course of the programme.

