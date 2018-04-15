Nigeria urged to use technology to combat insecurity

By Prince Osuagwu

LAGOS — Hamgad Security Services, Hammed Ibrahim has advised Nigeria to look beyond manpower in solving the precarious security situation in the country.

Ibrahim said all over the world, situation as such Nigeria is undergoing at the moment required technological tools to tackle.

He cautioned that over dependence on manpower will fail if the country does not upgrade its strategy quickly to battery and technological powered safety equipment.

He said: “Technology has so advanced that one can personally protect oneself even without hiring a security guard. Today, with technology people monitor their homes or offices from a distance; get to open their doors via a mobile phone and even in an emergency situation , can be sure of getting details of an occurrence by planting equipment at strategic points without visiting the venue . This is the kind of solutions the country needs at the moment”.

He informed that such set of security equipment are what his company is investing in.

“We all understand that security is a major drawback in Nigeria and that created the opportunity that brought us here and since we came, we have been solving problems” Ibrahim added.

The company which recently launched security equipment stores in Lagos says it is planning to capture the entire Nigerian security market space, including Lagos, Abuja and Portharcourt.

Ibrahim said the company was making heavy investments as a way of complementing Federal Government’s efforts at arresting the scourge of insecurity in Nigeria, while also helping to make Nigeria a safe place for both locals and foreigners.