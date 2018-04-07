When my love can turn to hate – Papa

By Ayo Onikoyi

Budding Nigerian singer and model, Papa, has many things that are unique about her. First, at the mention of her name, one expects to see a guy, probably with dreadlocks and some bristling muscles, but Papa is a girl, a beautiful and sexy one at that.

“My biggest selling point is in my name. I enjoy the controversy my name creates. At the mention of my name everyone expects to see a guy but at the end of the day it turns out to be a sexy girl. Yes, I am sexy and the style of my music and personality is very unique and original,” she beams in a chat with Potpourri.

Born Princess Nnochiri from Abia State, Papa, is no cheerleader, watching from the stands, she is an active participant in the game of music and her musical journey has recorded some enviable successes. After feeling the pulse of the industry with her official debut effort titled ‘Oga Thomas’ featuring Selebobo in 2014, she has gone on to drop a few more. To her credit are songs like; ‘Riwe My Love’ featuring Duncan Mighty’, Taxi Driver, My Air, Carry Me Go and a Swahili number ‘Bilasababu’.

Papa, who is unsigned to any record label after an ugly affair with her former one, bares her mind on a number of issues in the chat with Potpourri, talking about love and sexuality.

“10% out of 100% of Nigerian men truly mean it when they say they are in love. Some fall in love out of frustration, poverty, financial insecurity and other benefits, only few people in this country know what true love means. Some others actually started out looking for true love but got betrayed along the line and eventually end up with the mindset that there is no true love,” she offered, when asked if true love does exist in Nigeria.

Talking about fidelity in a relationship, the sexy singer said she could forgive her boyfriend if cheated on.

“Nobody is above mistake, as we are all human beings. If my man cheats on me I will check myself properly to know if I was the reason and try to make amends from my end. Sometimes, this cheating of a thing is not intentional, it may come as a result of temptation and when I see he’s really sorry and repented I will forgive”. But when a man is beginning to feel it’s a man’s world and believes he should get away with anything, it makes me mad. For such men, my love will turn to hate and nothing good can come out of such relationship,” she added.