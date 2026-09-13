Obi still my boss; I could have helped him out in Benue — Baba-Ahmed

Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has described Peter Obi as his “boss”, saying he could have assisted the former Anambra State governor during the recent incident in Benue if he had been contacted.

Baba-Ahmed made the clarification while reacting to criticism over his recent statement that none of the presidential candidates seeking to replace President Bola Tinubu in 2027, including Obi, has the capacity to fix Nigeria.

Speaking on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast, Baba-Ahmed said being in a different political party with Obi had not affected their personal relationship.

“In reality, if you check what is between me and Peter Obi, and coming to the clarifications now, let me tell you: first and foremost, Obi is my boss. I still call him my boss,” he said.

He said he remained close enough to Obi to contact him directly and receive a response.

“If not because I don’t like acting, I could call Peter Obi now and on the second or third ring, he will answer. Hey, my brother Datti,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He then referred to the recent incident in Benue State, where Obi’s convoy was blocked by thugs while attempting to travel to Yelwata on a humanitarian visit.

Demonstrating what the conversation would sound like if he intends to call Obi, he said, “Sir, what happened in Benue? Why didn’t you call me in Benue?

He added: “He knows I could have helped out in Benue, even where he is now. He knows I could have helped out in Benue. My relationship with Peter is solid.”

Baba-Ahmed’s remarks followed the backlash generated by his recent interview with Seun Okinbaloye on Mic On Poadcast, where he said Tinubu should step aside and argued that none of those seeking to succeed him in 2027 had the capacity to improve Nigeria.

When asked whether his assessment included Obi, who was his running mate on the Labour Party ticket in the 2023 presidential election, Baba-Ahmed responded, “Yes, including Peter Obi.”

The comment drew criticism from many Obi supporters, who questioned why Baba-Ahmed would describe Obi as lacking the capacity to fix Nigeria after jointly contesting the 2023 presidential election with him.

In his latest remarks, however, Baba-Ahmed stressed that his assessment of Obi’s political capacity should not be interpreted as a breakdown in their personal relationship, maintaining that he still regards the former governor as his boss.