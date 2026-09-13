Bishop, one other Nigerian killed in S/Africa, Fani-Kayode demands justice 

Protesters hold sticks and flags while chanting slogans as they march during a demonstration by the “March and March” and Operation Dudula movements marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Johannesburg, on June 30, 2026. South African police deployed to head off unrest and protests on June 30, 2026, the unofficial deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave that has already pushed thousands to flee. Officers were out in force to prevent violence and looting by the xenophobic groups, while hundreds of foreign nationals took refuge in several cities, urgently seeking help to leave. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)

•Death toll rises to eight in eight months

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Nigerian High Commissioner Designate to South Africa, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on the South African Government to protect Nigerians in the country and bring those responsible for the killing of Nigerian nationals to justice.

In a statement on Saturday, he expressed shock over the recent murders of two Nigerians; Bishop Michael Taiwo Fakunle and Mr. James Uchechukwu Nwankwo in Johannesburg, saying the two deaths had further raised concerns over the safety of Nigerians in South Africa.

Fani-Kayode said Fakunle and Nwankwo were the seventh and eighth Nigerians to have been murdered in South Africa in 2026.

He also said more than 100 Nigerians had been killed in South Africa since 2022, with over 30 allegedly killed by officers of the South African Police Service and South African Defence Force.

The former minister said it was disturbing that despite repeated concerns raised by the Nigerian authorities, nobody had been arrested, detained, prosecuted or brought to justice over the killings.

He said, “I am mortified and deeply shocked to hear about the murder of Bishop Michael Taiwo Fakunle by unknown elements in Johannesburg on September 4th.

“After issuing a series of threats his killers went to his home and shot him dead. I am equally shocked to hear about the murder of Mr. James Uchechukwu Nwankwo by officers of the South African Police Service again in Johannesburg on September 5th.

“He died as a consequence of what has been described as gruesome interrogation techniques by the South African police.”

“Bishop Fakunle and Mr. Nwankwo are the 7th and 8th Nigerians to have been murdered in South Africa this year alone.

“No less than 4 amongst the 8 were murdered by South African police officers. Outside of that over 100 Nigerian nationals have been murdered in South Africa between 2022 and today and over 30 of them were killed by officers of the South African Police Service and South African Defence Force.

“What is most disturbing is the fact that in spite of our constant expressions of concern about this disturbing state of affairs not one person has been arrested, detained, prosecuted or brought to justice for ANY of these heinous crimes. This is unacceptable.”

He called on the South African Government to do more to protect Nigerians and ensure that those responsible for the killings were brought to justice.

“We call on the South African Government to do far more to protect our nationals and to bring those that have killed or are planning to kill them to justice.

“No-one deserves to be targetted and murdered simply because they are Nigerian,” he added.

Fani-Kayode said the Nigerian community in South Africa and the Nigerian Mission were deeply concerned about the developments.

He also expressed concern over what he described as another deadline issued to African nationals, including Nigerians, to leave South Africa by September 30.

He said the deadline was issued by South African non-governmental organisations which he accused of making threats against African nationals.

He said, “Equally disturbing is the fact that yet another deadline has been issued to African nationals, including Nigerians, to leave South Africa by September 30th.

“This deadline, like the last one, was issued by a number of brazenly racist, xenophobic and Afrophobic South African Non-Governmental Organisations who have openly threatened to target and harm our nationals if their illegal deadline is not complied with.”

Fani-Kayode urged the South African Government to protect Nigerians from what he described as the excesses of the organisations and their members.

He further called for justice for Nigerians who had been subjected to what he described as trauma, terror, torture and killings.

Fani-Kayode said Nigeria would continue to seek stronger relations with South Africa but warned that the killings and discrimination against Nigerians must stop.

He added that Nigerians in South Africa deserved the same protection South Africans receive in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode prayed for the repose of the souls of Fakunle and Nwankwo.

“May the souls of Bishop Taiwo Fakunle and Mr. James Uchechukwu Nwankwor rest in peace,” he said.