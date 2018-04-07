Kanu: Eagles don’t have a superstar

Two-time African Footballer of the Year, Nwankwo Kanu has urged members of the Super Eagles to go all out and give their fatherland a good representation at the World Cup.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Kanu said, “my advice to the players is that they must have at the back of their minds that they are representing the biggest nation in the world,” adding, “they must know that the green-white-green jersey they are putting on is bigger than their clubs. It represents millions of Nigerians so when they have that spirit football will follow.”

Kanu who is the ambassador of the Ultimate Football Fan Reality TV Show said the current Super Eagles squad is a perfect blend of young talented players who, he said are bound for greatness.

“I like this squad because they are all of about the same level and they are all very good players. If you take any out, the ones on the bench are as good as those on the pitch. They have no superstar and that will make for greater harmony in camp.

“Another thing I like about this team is that they are very young. Age is very much on their side and I believe, they are going to use it to their advantage,”Kanu said.