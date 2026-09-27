Yilwatda backs Tinubu, defends fuel subsidy removal

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed condolences to the government and people of Niger State over the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, conveyed the party’s sympathy at the weekend while briefing journalists at the end of the three-day NWC retreat held in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Federal Government has ordered an investigation into the deaths, while the Interior Ministry has suspended 20 NSCDC officers in connection with the incident.

Yilwatda, who was accompanied by the Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, and other party stakeholders, said the APC had reviewed its structures from the national level down to polling units and concluded that the party was prepared for the 2027 general elections.

Reading an eight-point communique at the end of the retreat, Yilwatda said the party had passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, as well as other APC candidates for the 2027 elections.

He also called on Nigerians and APC supporters to support Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

“We call on all Nigerians, our supporters, and our members, to come out en masse to support our president and re-elect him for the second term and all our candidates in the 2027 general election.

“We’ve done well, the party has done well, and we believe that we deserve a second term for Mr President,” he said.

The APC chairman also said the party would continue its reconciliation efforts at the state, local government and ward levels to strengthen its structures ahead of the elections.

According to him, state chapters that had yet to establish reconciliation committees should do so to consolidate the party and sustain its gains in previous elections.

Yilwatda also commended Nigerians for what he described as their support for the APC and the Tinubu administration, while thanking the Borno State Government for hosting the retreat.

Subsidy removal

Speaking separately on calls for the Federal Government to reverse the fuel subsidy removal, Yilwatda defended the policy, arguing that returning to subsidy payments would place pressure on government finances and affect the implementation of other programmes.

He said the APC’s position was that the subsidy regime had placed significant pressure on government finances before its removal.

“Our party has responded to that. You need to go back and listen to what Morka, the PR officer of the party, responded,” Yilwatda said.

He argued that the Federal Government had previously relied heavily on borrowing and other financing measures to fund the subsidy, while states struggled to meet salary and pension obligations.

According to him, reversing the policy would have implications for government spending on salaries, student loans and infrastructure projects.

He cited projects including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, gas infrastructure projects in the North and planned rail development as examples of initiatives he said could face funding challenges if government revenue came under renewed pressure.

Yilwatda also claimed that Nigeria’s foreign exchange position and ability to meet international payment obligations had improved since the subsidy was removed.

He contrasted the current situation with what he described as an earlier period when airlines and foreign investors faced difficulties receiving payments from Nigeria.

He further argued that improved access to foreign exchange had made it easier for Nigerians to conduct international transactions.

The APC chairman said the party believed the economic reforms should be sustained, while acknowledging the hardship associated with the adjustments.

The NWC, according to the communique, also resolved to continue reviewing and strengthening the party’s structures at all levels ahead of the 2027 general elections.