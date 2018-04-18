Group faults Uduaghan, Diden on Senatorial aspiration

The Itsekiri Restoration Initiative, IRI, has faulted the senatorial aspiration of former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan as well as that of current Member representing Warri North in the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Mike Diden, aka “Ejele” as “unacceptable and capable of denying the Itsekiris the long deserved senatorial slot of Delta South Senatorial District.”

It would be recalled that the group had hitherto received kudos and knocks alike over a social media campaign it had undertaken in which it vociferously opposed the aspirations of both gentlemen, claiming that the Itsekiris had what it described as better candidates to put forward for the senatorial seat.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, yesterday, the group, through its spokesman, Reverend. Oritsema Popo, while welcoming “the zoning of the senatorial slot of Delta South Senatorial District to the Itsekiri ethnic nationality after what has been by far too long a wait,” nevertheless condemned what it termed “the completely unwarranted notion being created out there that the only two persons the Itsekiris have to offer for the post are either Dr. Uduaghan or Evangelist Diden”, insisting that “nothing could be further from the truth than this blatant lie that if it is not Uduaghan, then it must be Diden or vice versa as if there are no other Itsekiris eminently qualified to be Senator.”

It said: “Even though, contrary to the impression being created on social media, we have nothing personal against both gentlemen and in fact appreciate their contribution to Itsekiri progress through the years, we however find it to be completely insulting for any rascally members of the political class to keep peddling the erronious notion that it is either Ejele or Uduaghan as if it is their birthright to the exclusion of all other Itsekiris when there are many grounds upon which to fault the suitability of either gentleman for the post they are currently seeking.”

According to the group “while acknowledging all the giant strides of former Governor Uduaghan, we nevertheless very much doubt his ability to garner the required support from the Ijaw and Isoko areas of Delta South quite apart from the fact that many Itsekiris, themselves, and even many of the Urhobos in Delta South, still have an ax to grind with him over fundamental differences they have with him from the past which have not been ironed out till date.”

While similarly acknowledging what it described as “whatever Ejele might have contributed to the welfare of the Itsekiri nation over the years,” the group however insisted that “unfortunately, and with much regret, we simply do not consider Ejele to be a fit and proper person to be sent to the Senate to represent Delta South Senatorial District come 2019.”

While also claiming that “in the coming dispensation, only presentable men and women of high moral fibre, without excess political baggage would be marketable to the electorate”, the group asserted that “far from being the best Itsekiris have to offer Delta South for the senatorial seat, both Uduaghan and Ejele, because of their drawbacks, are potentially capable of endangering the prospects of the Itsekiris actually taking the slot at a time at which it has been zoned to us.”

The group therefore called on other Itsekiris to immediately “throw their hats into the ring”, going further to specifically “call on the likes of Daniel Reyenieju, Daniel Mayuku, Tshola Daibo, Michael Tidi, Temi Harriman, Tshola Williams, Robinson Ariyor, Adolor Okotie-Eboh, Justin Rewane etc to immediately consider indicating interest in the senatorial race for the purpose of securing the slot for Itsekiri.”

According to the group, “anyone of these already distinguished ladies and gentlemen are not only qualified for the post of Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but can also be relied upon not to bring Itsekiri into disrepute or embarrassment on the floor of the hallowed chambers of the upper house of the National Assembly.”

While calling “on all Itsekiris to look beyond narrow partisanship and party affiliation to recruit a suitable candidate to present to our dear Ijaw, Isoko and Urhobo neighbors for the post of Senator representing Delta South,” the group warned the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, “to immediately start shopping for alternatives to Uduaghan and Ejele or risk incurring the wrath of the people and losing Delta South Senate seat in the next dispensation.”