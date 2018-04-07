Gov. Okowa assures Delta HOSTCOM of supports

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State,a has reassured the state chapter of Host Communities of Nigeria ( HOSTCOM) of adequate supports and continued partnership that will bring lasting peace and development to the oil producing communities and areas in the state.

Governor Okowa, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Tam Brisibe at the inauguration of Delta State Executives of HOSTCOM, at PTI Conference centre, Effurun, Delta State, also charged HOSTCOM to ensure adequate implementation of the Local Content Act by multinationals companies operating in the communities to engage indigenes profitably.

Also, the immediate past Delta State Chairman of HOSTCOM, Dr. Peter Kelly Edegegbe, called on HOSTCOM and Deltans to wholeheartedly support the reelection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019, saying Governor has contributed immensely to the growth and welfare of HOSTCOM in Delta State

Meanwhile, the new state chairman of HOSTCOM, Delta State, Evang. Gabriel Isibeluo, in his brief speech after the inauguration of the executives assured Delta State government, traditional rulers, leaders of host communities, that HOSTCOM will continue to provide the enabling environment for increased oil production.

He said ” we shall join forces with government, its agencies, multinationals, to create the enabling environment devoid of youths restiveness, hijack/kidnapping, and wanton destruction of oil and gas facilities within our communities across Delta State”.

Isibeluo was sworn in with other 31-man state executive of HOSTCOM, by the acting national chairman of HOSTCOM, High Chief Benjamin Style Tamaranebi.