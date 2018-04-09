Fidelity Bank projects 300% customer base growth in 2018

By Adaeze Okechukwu

Fidelity Bank Plc has projected 300 percent growth in its customer base this year, even as it continues to promote the financial inclusion drive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Head Savings, Fidelity bank Plc, Mrs Janet Nnabuko disclosed this to Financial Vanguard, on the sidelines of the prize presentation ceremony of the bank’s ‘Get Alert in Million Savings Promo Reloaded’ stating that the bank will continue to advocate savings culture for Nigerians. She said: “We have laid out plans to triple our current client base. With our current growth pace, we will achieve this target.” “The promo avails customers the opportunity to enjoy value in addition to the interest paid to savings deposit.”

The lending institution further disclosed that its savings deposit has grown by 91 percent to N170 billion in the last three years as a result of the promo.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, who was represented by Directorate Head, Corporate Banking, Mr. Obaro Odege said: “About three years ago, the savings base was about N89 billion but I can tell you that today we have crossed N170 billion threshold and it is still growing. So clearly, we have really demonstrated a lot of traction since this promo started.