Factfile on Arsene Wenger

Factfile on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after the Frenchman announced on Friday he will leave the club at the end of the season after almost 22 years in charge:

Arsenal’s French manager Arsene Wenger holds up the FA Cup trophy on the pitch after their win over Chelsea in the English FA Cup final football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on May 27, 2017.
Aaron Ramsey scored a 79th-minute header to earn Arsenal a stunning 2-1 win over Double-chasing Chelsea on Saturday and deliver embattled manager Arsene Wenger a record seventh FA Cup. / AFP PHOTO

Name: Arsene Wenger

Date of birth: October 22, 1949

Place of birth: Strasbourg, France

Age: 68

Playing career

Position: defender

Clubs: Mutzig (1969-73/FRA), Mulhouse (1973-75/FRA), ASPV Strasbourg (1975-78/FRA), RC Strasbourg (1978-81/FRA)

Honours

Ligue 1: 1978-79

Managerial career

Clubs: Nancy (1984-87/FRA), Monaco (1987-94/FRA), Nagoya Grampus Eight (1995-96/JPN), Arsenal (1996-2018/ENG)

Honours

Ligue 1: 1987-88

French Cup: 1990-91

Emperor’s Cup: 1995

J-League Super Cup: 1996

Premier League (3): 1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04

FA Cup (7): 1997-98, 2001-02, 2002-03, 2004-05, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17

Community Shield (7): 1998, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2014, 2015, 2017

Individual awards

J-League Manager of the Year: 1995

Premier League Manager of the Year: 1998, 2002, 2004

League Managers’ Association (LMA) Manager of the Year: 2002, 2004

International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) World Coach of the Decade: 2000-2010

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award: 2002, 2004

France Football French Manager of the Year: 2008

Other

French Legion d’Honneur: 2002

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE): 2003


