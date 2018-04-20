Factfile on Arsene Wenger

Factfile on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after the Frenchman announced on Friday he will leave the club at the end of the season after almost 22 years in charge:
Name: Arsene Wenger
Date of birth: October 22, 1949
Place of birth: Strasbourg, France
Age: 68
Playing career
Position: defender
Clubs: Mutzig (1969-73/FRA), Mulhouse (1973-75/FRA), ASPV Strasbourg (1975-78/FRA), RC Strasbourg (1978-81/FRA)
Honours
Ligue 1: 1978-79
Managerial career
Clubs: Nancy (1984-87/FRA), Monaco (1987-94/FRA), Nagoya Grampus Eight (1995-96/JPN), Arsenal (1996-2018/ENG)
Honours
Ligue 1: 1987-88
French Cup: 1990-91
Emperor’s Cup: 1995
J-League Super Cup: 1996
Premier League (3): 1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04
FA Cup (7): 1997-98, 2001-02, 2002-03, 2004-05, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17
Community Shield (7): 1998, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2014, 2015, 2017
Individual awards
J-League Manager of the Year: 1995
Premier League Manager of the Year: 1998, 2002, 2004
League Managers’ Association (LMA) Manager of the Year: 2002, 2004
International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) World Coach of the Decade: 2000-2010
BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award: 2002, 2004
France Football French Manager of the Year: 2008
Other
French Legion d’Honneur: 2002
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE): 2003