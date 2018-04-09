Effective procurement system: House c’ttee on army pledges support

The House of Representative Committee on Army has pledged its readiness to identify with the Nigerian Army in its efforts to create transparent and accountable procurement system to support in increasing operational responsibilities and duties. The chairman of the committee, Honourable Rimande Shawulu, made the pledge at the second Army Headquarters seminar on procurement held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, recently.

Hon Shawulu stated that the Army requires the provision of the right materials at the right time; and in the right quantity to be able to discharge its roles professionally and responsively to guarantee safety of lives and property of all citizens.

He congratulated the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, for designing the programme as well as the choice of the theme, saying it was in-line with the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen the capacity of the Armed Force of Nigeria to deal with prevailing and emerging threats to security across the country, he further expressed the hope that the seminar will provide the room for deeper discussions on issues of procurement in the present ege of information society, which he said exist on more openness, effectiveness and accountability.

The seminar which was to last for two days has as its theme: “Optimizing Nigerian Army Operational Capabilities through an Effective Procurement System”, brought together experts as facilitators and discussants on Public Procurement.

Earlier, while declaring the seminar opened, the COAS charged all participants to reflect on the theme bearing in mind the opportunities to enhance Nigerian Army capabilities, building upon ongoing successes in the operational commitments and improving the procurement methods of the Army as well as processes in line with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2017.

Gen Buratai emphasized that the operational capability of the Nigerian Army today largely depends on the availability of requisite hardware, highly trained personnel and other essential resources, maintain that the Nigerian Army has no doubt taken robust steps and emplaced policies in enhancing its procurement plans and processes with a view to meeting its overarching constitutional roles.

The COAS expressed appreciation to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his untiring assurances, support and encouragement in the efforts at combating prevailing and emerging security threats facing the nation. He further pledged the commitment of the Nigerian Army to continue to demonstrate unalloyed loyalty and subordination to democratic governance, in order to sustain the nation’s security with a high degree of enthusiasm.

He said the Nigerian Army would sustain the seminar on annual basis to enable it provide alternative avenue to build the capacity of its personnel on procurement issues.

The event was organized by Army Headquarters Directorate of Procurement.

Participants at the event included senior Army officers within and outside Abuja; Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters as well as Directors of Procurement from both government agencies and parastatals.