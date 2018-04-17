DJ electrocuted in Delta

By Paul Olayemi

JESSE—A 32-year-old Disc Jockey, DJ, Mr. Ugwumgbor Emmanuel, on Sunday night died of apparent electrocution at Jesse town of Ethiope West Local Government area of Delta State, after he tried to repair a faulty electrical line close to his house

Ugwumbor, who is popularly known as DJ Bullet in the Niger Delta area, was said to be at his home at about 6.20p.m. when he noticed there was electricity in other apartments while his flat was in darkness.

Curious about the development, he was said to had gone out with a screw driver to rectify the fault.

According to a neighbour, who craved anonymity, “DJ Bullet was billed to attend a birthday party the next day and as usual he was anxious to test his musical equipment.

“There was no light, so he went out to locate the fault and see if he could effect repairs. The next thing we heard was someone screaming that he, Emmanuel (DJ Bullet), had been electrocuted.

“We took him to hospital but he died before doctors could attend to him.”

Popular for his mix tape, called Bullet One, last year, the Disc Jockey was said to have released the second part of the Mix Tape this February, a collection of songs by Nigerian musicians.