Consumer Watch: A place that makes you plan ahead

Items Prices
Basket of Tomatoes N11,000 – N12,000
A bag of Pepper (Rodo) N 10,000 – N18,000
A bag of Long pepper N6, 500 – N7000
A bag of Onions (white) N25, 000 – N35, 000
A bag of Onions (Red) N20, 000- N26, 000
50kg of long grain Rice N14,500 – N15,000
A derica of long grain Rice N250 -N270
50kg of short grain Rice. N13,000 – N13,800
A derica of short grain Rice N230
A crate of eggs N1,200
A bag of Olotu beans N30,000 -N31,000
A bag of Oloyin N24,500 -N25,000
A bag of Yam Flour (Elubo) N26, 000-N27,000
A bag of Garri (Yellow) N8,500 – N9,000
A paint bucket N600
A bag of Ijebu Garri N8,000 – N8,500
A paint bucket N500
25 Litres of Vegetable Oil N13,000- N14,500
10 Litres N7,000-N 7,500
25 Litres of Palm Oil N14,500 – N15,000
5 Litres of Palm Oil N2,400 -N2,500
Salt N100-N150
Noodles- 70g N1,900- N1970
Spaghetti (1packet) N220
Macaroni(1packet) N220
Semovita (10kg) N3,200
Pampers (cartons of 8) N3,400
Seasonings N110 – N500
Tomato paste (2,200g) N2,300
Tomato paste (Medium) N550-N700
Tomato paste(small) N150-N350
Tomato sachet (a roll) N200
Pack of toilet roll (48pieces) N1,800-N2,300
A satchet of milk N50
A sachet of beverage N45-N50
Toothpaste N270-N300
5 Litres of Kerosine N1,000
12.5kg Cooking gas N4, 000
Yam (1 tuber). N500- N600
Ugu Leaf (a bundle) N3,500 – N4,000
A dozen of tied Ugu Leaf N1,800,
Moin-Moin Leaf (a dozen) N900, 1 pack- N150
Carton Titus ice Fish N16,500 – N17,000
1 Carton of Kote ice fish N15,000 -N16,000
1 Carton of Sawa ice fish N10,000, 1Kg-N600