Bayelsa community seeks govt intervention over oil spill

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—NEMBE Creek community in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has appealed to the federal and state governments to intervene in the delay of AITEO Production and Exploration Company to clean-up an oil spill that has been destroying farmlands in the area since 2016.

In a statement by the Amanyanabo of Nembe Creek Community, Chief Kemmer Igbeta, and Vice Chairman of United Nembe Creek Fishermen Association in Yenagoa, yesterday, the people lamented that oil spill had occurred three times from 2016 till date and accused the company of negligence.

According to them, since the company took over the exploration of oil from Shell in Nembe Creek Oilfields, the community has continued to suffer and experience oil spills without the company making any effort to clean them up.

All efforts to speak with AITEO officials were unsuccessful as repeated calls to their phone lines were not answered.

The people said: “The reckless activities of the company have endangered the health of our people, while the sources of drinking water are all damaged. We wish to notify the public, as a demonstration of our commitment to peace, of our frustrations and disappointment at AITEO Production and Exploration’s indifference and nonchalant attitude to the plight of the people of Nembe Creek communities, precipitated by AITOE’s exploration and production operations at Nembe creek oil fields.”