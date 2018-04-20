Arsonists kill soldier, burn down community in Benue

Following the barbaric killing of a soldier of 707 Special Force Brigade Makurdi on Internal Security at Naka community in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State on the 18th of April, 2018, and the subsequent arrest of some suspects, it was gathered that at about 1600 hours on Thursday the 19th April 2018, some unidentified hoodlums attacked and burnt some houses at the community.

Consequently, a patrol team was despatched to the area and met that the hoodlums have left before the arrival of the troops.

The 82 Division Nigerian Army wishes to inform members of the public that the army will surely unravel the perpetrators of this crime and anybody that is involved will be severely and appropriately dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

The Nigerian Army strongly reemphasises that it will not condone or encourage any form of lawlessness or indiscipline.

The incident is thoroughly being investigated and anyone found culpable or to have taken laws into their hands will be severely dealt with.

Law abiding members of the public at Naka general area, and other communities in Gwer West LGA and indeed the entire good people of Benue State are hereby reassured of the professional resolve of the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai to protect lives and properties of all Nigerians.