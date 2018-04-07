A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Home » News » Photos: Buhari and Northern Pastor’s forum meeting
Photos: Buhari and Northern Pastor’s forum meeting
A group of Northern Pastors under the umbrella of Arewa Pastors Peace Initiative, Nigeria, APPIN, Thursday in Abuja told President Muhammadu Buhari that those accusing his government of having Islamisation agenda were the opposition elements trying to destabilise the government.
The group who described President Buhari as God sent also promised to liaise with Pastors in Eastern and Western parts of the country to fish out their colleagues allegedly being used by enemies to cause violence by propagating hate speech using the alter of God.
The Arewa Pastors who paid a courtesy visit to President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that they are non denominational that stand for peace and with over 45,000 registered members.