Photos: Buhari and Northern Pastor’s forum meeting

A group of Northern Pastors under the umbrella of Arewa Pastors Peace Initiative, Nigeria, APPIN, Thursday in Abuja told President Muhammadu Buhari that those accusing his government of having Islamisation agenda were the opposition elements trying to destabilise the government.

The group who described President Buhari as God sent also promised to liaise with Pastors in Eastern and Western parts of the country to fish out their colleagues allegedly being used by enemies to cause violence by propagating hate speech using the alter of God.

The Arewa Pastors who paid a courtesy visit to President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that they are non denominational that stand for peace and with over 45,000 registered members.

In a speech read at the visit, the National Chairman of APPIN, Bishop John Abu Richard, said that the 19 Northern States Pastors acknowledged the good leadership of President Buhari in restoring the nation’s economy, tackling insecurity challenges and revolutinarise the agricultural sector.