28 suspects arraigned for gruesome murder of 10 herdsmen in Benue

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—The Police in Benue State yesterday arraigned 28 suspects at a Makurdi Magistrate court for their alleged involvement in last Saturday’s gruesome murder of 10 herders at Yelwata, a border town between Benue and Nasarawa states on the Makurdi- Lafia road.

The victims were said to be traveling from Awe in Nasarawa State for a wedding but unfortunately had a break-down in the town when the hoodlums pounced on them and killed them in cold blood.

State chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Mohammed Husseini, said the victims left Awe in the early hours of Saturday in a chartered bus and on getting to Yelwata town, they had a flat tyre and stopped to fix it, but suspected Tiv militia surrounded them and slaughtered them one after another.

He gave their names as Gambo Modoka, Lauru Hodi, Bogel Mainasara, Zakari Modoka, Hassan Mainasara, Gambo Mainasara, Ya’u Ori, Feuri Adamu, Khadija Rilwanu, as well as two kids whose names could not be ascertained.

Counsel to the complainants, Mr. Tijuana Ahmed appealed to Benue State Police command to urgently conclude investigations into the matter to allow timely determination of the matter which was adjourned to April 24 for commencement of definite hearing.

Reacting, Benue State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni confirmed the arraignment, stressing that it would serve as deterrent to anyone or group of persons who would contemplate taking the laws into their hands.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom in a statement through his Adviser on Media and Publicity, Tahav Agerzua was quoted as appealing to security agencies to take steps to end the killings in the state.

“Governor Ortom also condemned the attacks on passengers by hoodlums near Yelwata, along Lafia-Makurdi Highway. He commended the Police for switfly arresting some of the suspects for prosecution,” he said.