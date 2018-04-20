2019 presidential race: 2 million-man-match for Bafarawa

Some groups in Kaduna have resolved to organise a two-million-man-match to the convince former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa to join the 2019 presidential race.

Abdullahi Mu’azu, the Coordinator of the groups under the platform of Bafarawa Initiative for Peace, Unity and Progress, made this known to newsmen after a meeting in Kaduna on Friday.

He also expressed their readiness to obtain nomination form for Bafarawa when the time comes.

“Bafarawa is a respected and peaceful personality and a more focused Nigerian full of ideas and respect for the youths than most of those indicating interest in the race so far,“ Mu’azu said.

According to him, Bafarawa as a politician and former governor is hardworking and disciplined politician who has transformed Sokoto state better than any other governor in the history of the state.

“He is a politician with nationwide outreach and can be trusted. The Northwest has more formidable and qualified politicians who can deliver great things in terms of development.

“The current federal government has failed Nigerian youths with insecurity, economic crisis and high rate of unemployment,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, spokesman of the former governor, Malam Yusuf Dingyadi, said Bafarawa would study the groups’ demand and look at the political scenario of the country before taking a decision.

Dingyadi told the Newsmen in a telephone interview that the PDP chieftain would soon respond to the demands of the groups.

“He will do that in the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. Bafarawa’s mind is certainly preoccupied with how to contribute his quota to make Nigeria better with best of ideas.

“For over two years now some Nigerians have been persuading Bafarawa to declares intention to contest the office of the president, but he is still studying the situation and praying for divine intervention over the matter,’’ Dingyadi said.

Bafarawa is facing alleged corruption charges before a Sokoto High Court on his activities when he served as governor between 2003 and 2007.

He also has another case over arms funds allegedly diverted by former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

The two cases were filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission