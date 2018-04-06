2019: Okowa Deserves Second Term —Esquire

The political Adviser to the Delta State Governor, Hon Omimi Esquire has urged Deltan to rally round the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to move the state forward, while commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for his developmental achievements, noting that the Governor deserved a second term to place the state above others.

Esquire, made the in an interview with newsmen yesterday in warri.

According to him “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has spread development across the 25 local government areas of the state, irrespective of party affiliation.

“Okowa’s led PDP government in the state has embarked on many projects such as road construction and rehabilitation, youth empowerment and human capital development”.

Reacting to the proposed cattle colony across the country, Esquire said “I praise the governor for coming out openly to say that Delta does not have land for cattle colony.

“Governor Okowa has been fighting vigorously for the sustenance of peace across the state, there is no doubt that people are aware he is a man of peace and as such, does not want a situation that would throw the state into bloodbath” he added,