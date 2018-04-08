Breaking News
2019: You have failed us, group tells Delta lawmaker

On 1:47 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

…’My achievements are verifiable’

By Festus Ahon

AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, the people of Isoko North Local Government Area, under the auspices of Isoko For Development, have said the member representing the area in  Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere, has failed them, urging him not to  run  for  fourth term.

The people,  from  across all the 13 wards in the local government area, cited 13 reasons  Owhefere should not seek re-election, saying he should  look for employment in Lagos.

In his reaction, the lawmaker described the group as faceless, adding that they were bent on heating up the polity.

He said their inflammatory statements were capable of pitching the people against one another, saying the “allegations against my person in the said publication can elicit negative reactions from my teeming supporters and the good people of Isoko North Constituency, whom I represent”.

The group, in a  statement  by the President, Comrade Iruoghene Ufi, listed the 13 reasons to include that  “for the three  consecutive terms  that  Owhefere has been elected into the House, he has not fulfilled any campaign promise to any constituent that laboured for him and the party during the elections”.


