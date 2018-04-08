2019: You have failed us, group tells Delta lawmaker

…’My achievements are verifiable’

By Festus Ahon

AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, the people of Isoko North Local Government Area, under the auspices of Isoko For Development, have said the member representing the area in Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere, has failed them, urging him not to run for fourth term.

The people, from across all the 13 wards in the local government area, cited 13 reasons Owhefere should not seek re-election, saying he should look for employment in Lagos.

In his reaction, the lawmaker described the group as faceless, adding that they were bent on heating up the polity.

He said their inflammatory statements were capable of pitching the people against one another, saying the “allegations against my person in the said publication can elicit negative reactions from my teeming supporters and the good people of Isoko North Constituency, whom I represent”.

The group, in a statement by the President, Comrade Iruoghene Ufi, listed the 13 reasons to include that “for the three consecutive terms that Owhefere has been elected into the House, he has not fulfilled any campaign promise to any constituent that laboured for him and the party during the elections”.