UTME: NSCDC arrests 3 students for alleged exam malpractice in Ondo State

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has arrested three students for alleged examination malpractice during the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state.

Mr Pedro Awili, NSCDC state commandant, made this disclosure while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Akure.

Awili said that the three students were arrested at Adeyemi College of Education in Ondo town and Oyemekun Grammar school centre, Akure.

Awili said that it was only the NSCDC officials that were given the mandate to deploy officer and men across the country to monitoring and supervisor the UTME Computer Based Test (CBT).

“In spite of the fact that the command’s effort to educate students and warned them to shun examination malpractice, still some who cannot write exam without cheating were arrested.

“So, in this UTME the command had arrested three suspects – one female and two males, they are right now in our detection.

“Those caught will not go unpunished while some of them will be prosecuted.

“This will serve as deterrent to other students who could not read their books and want to look for shortcut to pass exams,” he said.

According to him, member of public need to know that examination malpractice is a very serious crime.

“Students going to write exams should write with their own knowledge and shun cheating,” he said.

The NSCDC boss, therefore, called on parents and guardians to advice their children and wards to read their books and shun examination malpractice.

“Some parents assist their children to use machinery to pass exams. We want parents to discourage that.

“Besides, the monitoring, supervision and provision of basic security in all JAMB CBT centres, we are also not losing sight of our mandate.

“On Friday we arrested two serious suspects involved in illegal petroleum products deal.

“A nursing mother and a man involved in buying and selling of adulterated petroleum products refined from the riverside.

“The suspects were arrested by our men who were on surveillance at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area with 480litres of AGO and 720litres of kerosene,” he said.

He noted that the products had been vandalized from the NNPC/SDPC pipe and locally refined within the creek and push out for marketing.

According to him, the command will ensure diligent investigation to unravel details behind the suspects’ actions.

Awili, who said that the suspects would be charged to court soon, vowed to continue to ensure that Ondo NSCDC actualise its mandate, saying that there will no hiding place for any criminal in the state.

