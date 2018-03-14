Radio on demand platform, Vibeoo debuts at SMWLagos

A platform for users to discover, curate and broadcast quality audio content, Vibeoo, was one of the five start-ups picked to launch during the Social Media Week, SMW, Lagos.

Vibeoo is a radio on demand platform that helps users discover, curate and broadcast quality audio content, anytime and anywhere.

The start-up is positioned to become Africa’s largest audio content aggregator as it disrupts and transforms the radio broadcasting industry.

After launch and video demonstrations, the Vibeoo booth recorded vibrant crowd of content curators, brand owners and audiophiles who found the application very interesting.

Following the interests, developers of the service, Chinedu Abili-Mordi and Gbemileke Oscar Oyinsan were allowed to pitch for investors on the fifth and last day of the event. The duo gave a memorable pitch to the delight of the judges and the audience.