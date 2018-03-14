Breaking News
Translate

Radio on demand platform, Vibeoo debuts at SMWLagos

On 7:31 amIn Technology by Nwafor PolycarpComments

A platform for users to discover, curate and broadcast quality audio content, Vibeoo,  was one of the five start-ups  picked to launch during the  Social Media Week, SMW, Lagos.

Vibeoo is a radio on demand platform that helps users discover, curate and broadcast quality audio content, anytime and anywhere.

The start-up is positioned to become Africa’s largest audio content aggregator as it disrupts and transforms the radio broadcasting industry.

After launch and video demonstrations, the Vibeoo booth recorded vibrant crowd of content curators, brand owners and audiophiles who found the application very interesting.

Following the interests, developers of the service, Chinedu Abili-Mordi  and Gbemileke Oscar Oyinsan were allowed to pitch for investors on the fifth and last day of the event. The duo gave a memorable pitch to the delight of the judges and the audience.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.