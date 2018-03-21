Promasidor honours 254 employees on long service

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Promasidor Nigeria Limited, makers of Cowbell Milk, Top Tea, Onga and other quality products, at the weekend, in Lagos, honoured 254 of its employees who have put in several years of service.

Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. Anders Einarsson, said the awardees were honoured for their commitment, hard work and loyalty to the organisation. He said the celebrated employees, who he urged others to emulate, had grown through the rank and become pillars of Promasidor’s growth as a result of their exceptional work ethics and positive attitude.

He stated: “For us at Promasidor Nigeria, the Long Service Award is not just a tradition. It is an opportunity to celebrate and honour our employees for their dedication, hard work, commitment and loyalty to the company. Most of them joined the company at an entry level but grew to the positions of regional sales managers. Such promotions do not come without measurable performances and hard work.

“At Promasidor, it is about good attitude, hard work and commitment. The awardees have met these standards; hence they have not only remained with us but have also become part of the pillars. The 20-year service awardees joined the company when it was just five -years old in Nigeria.