Onigbinde reveals secret of longevity

Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, a football manager was born on March 5, 1938, in Modakeke, Osun State. Onigbinde coached the Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles at the 2002 Korea-Japan FIFA World Cup. Before then, he had already handled the national team between 1982 and 1984, when he became the first indigenous coach to take the Eagles to AFCON final. He won a silver at the 1984 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

Later in 1984, he took over as coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan(now 3SC) and took the Club to the final of the Africa Club Champions Cup. Onigbinde was also CAF and FIFA Instructor until recently.

Saturday March 11, 2018, the former Super Eagles coach, Chief Onigbinde joined the octogenarian club as he clocked 80 .

He was celebrated at Ake Palace in Abeokuta. A modest reception party was organised for him and members his family by another former Super Eagles coach, Chief Kashimawo Laloko as part of activities marking his 80th birthday.

The party was attended by many stakeholders in Nigeria sports, including members of the Ogun State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN.

Onigbinde who took time to address the gathering declared that there is no devil other than human beings. He said his belief was hinged on the fact that there is a law of karma.

Onigbinde said he does not believe the devil exist because as long as a human being abuses the power given to him by God, then, such a person is a devil in human form.

The former coach and former FIFA and CAF technical instructor noted that being agile and healthy at 80 cannot be credited to his sportsmanship alone but because God gave him rest of mind.

He said “scientists make us to understand that people grow old from the mind, so if one keeps other people’s wrong doings in mind, it is as good as drinking poison.

“One must learn to separate issues; that is, forgetting the bad side of other people. Learn to be what you are not what people want you to be. Knowing something is different from having the ability to teach others because God knows the kind of talents he deposited in each individual.

“It pains me that our government administrators don’t know the benefits of sports and as such are not paying proper attention to it”, he noted.

He however urged the general public to do the right things, saying,”we are in Nigeria where we run a system of who you know and not what you know, who is right and not what is right”.

He stated that he has been showing, and he will continue to show the world his God given gift, however, it is left to them to make use of it.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Laloko described the celebrant as an octogenarian sports icon.

He however noted that Nigeria is a big country blessed with many great people but we don’t learn from our past.

“Experience is not bought that is why I blame governments who don’t want old people but young people who are brainless”. He noted.

In his remarks. The Ogun State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Hon.Afolabi Afuape described the former coach as a legend who deserves more honour than what is accorded him in Nigeria.

He stated that there is no way the history of football in Nigeria will be written without mentioning Chief Onigbinde.