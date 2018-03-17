Obiano’s second term begins today

By Clifford Ndujihe

ANAMBRA State governor, Chief Willie Obiano would be inaugurated for a second term in office today amid pomp in the state capital, Awka.

The inauguration which would herald another four-year term would be witnessed by dignitaries, who arrived in the state in large numbers.

Speaking on the event, a chieftain of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Emeka Okonkwo, called on indigenes of the state to support the governor in order to surpass his accomplishments in the previous term.

He said: “The overwhelming support for APGA at the last election was a testament to the laudable performance of Governor Willie Obiano in the state. We are delighted to note that Ndi Anambra have come to recognise and also appreciate good governance”.

Okonkwo stressed that under Obiano, Anambra has become the fastest developing state in Nigeria, adding that it was in appreciation of that commitment to service that made the people return him for another term.