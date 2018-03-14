Noah’s Ark finalises plan for 10th anniversary

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Noah’s Ark Communication Limited has concluded plans for its 10th anniversary celebration, as Thomas Kolster, an advertising guru is expected to speak.

The agency which started operations on February 11, 2008, hit the ten-year mark penultimate weekend.

Speaking on the milestone, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Lanre Adisa, described the achievement as a product of favour and immense support received from clients who have remained a strong foundation for the company’s sterling performance in the last ten years.

Adisa, who lauded the huge contributions of the clients to the company’s success story, noted that the opportunity and open mindedness to creative ingenuity by them are clearly evident in the lives of the brands the agency has been privileged to partner with them to build.

Adisa, who singled out some clients for believing in the agency, noted that such belief has translated into huge gains for the brands.

He thanked the Peak Milk team particularly for giving the agency the wing to fly at the beginning with the agency’s first brief, stressing that such opportunities contributed in no small measure to what the agency has achieved till date.

He equally showered praise on the management of Tolaram Group, manufacturers of Indomie Noodles, for entrusting the brand in the agency’s care noting that such huge responsibilities have helped a great deal on the agency’s growth over the last ten years.

He further expressed his appreciation to all the clients that have at one time or the other entrusted their brands in the care of the agency. He gave special recognition to its clients.