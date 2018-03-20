No investment of USD1bn with Milost – Unity Bank

Contrary to a Bloomberg’s report claiming that Milost Global Inc plans to invest USD1bn in Unity Bank Plc, the Bank has unequivocally stated that it has not reached any agreement with Milost to warrant such speculation.

A statement from the Bank signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Matthew Obiazikwor said: “we categorically dismiss media claims of any such deal and advice the public to disregard any information to the contrary”.

The Bank hereby makes further clarifications regarding its on-going recapitalization programs to the effect that Unity Bank has not received commitment for investment of USD1bn from Milost.

Unity Bank is in talks with a number of potential investors and has not concluded to pave way for commitment of an investment.

The Bank has set realistic milestones on the recapitalization program and will update the public on the progress from time to time.