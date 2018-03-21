New book prepares marketers, advertisers for the future

By Princewill Ekwujuru

PHD, a global communications planning and media buying firm, has launched its seventh publication, Merge, which dwells on how technology prepares marketers and advertisers for the future with regards to brands and audience engagement.

Wayne Bishop, Managing Director, PHD Johannesburg, who unveiled the book titled “Merge: The Closing Gap Between Technology and Us,” at the 2018 Social Media Week in Lagos, said looking at the future, there is likely to be a fusion between technology and humans which may free us up to live more creative, more efficient and better connected lives.

He said that as technology advances, marketers and advertisers should look forward to how they adapt to changes in technology and its application to brands, consumers and people within their environment.

He stated: “The five evolutionary stages in Merge include surfacing, organising, extracting anticipating and elevating. These stages illustrate our journey from putting information up on screens, to organising that information via search engines, to managing to make sense of all this information as it is extracted.