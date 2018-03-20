We need Buhari’s permission to effect withdrawal of personnel from VIPs – IGP

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris said Tuesday that a presidential permission was needed for him to effect withdrawal of police personnel attached to politicians, public officers and senior citizens in the country.

This was even as he said the withdrawal of personnel would be nationwide.



Speaking during a meeting he held with Squadron, Counter Terrorism Unit,CTU, Special Protection Unit ,SPU and Commanders at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, he said: “We are trying to seek the permission of the Commander in Chief before we conduct this withdrawal because it is going to be a massive withdrawal all over the country.

“Of course you know the sentiment of people, whenever you take such actions; there would be lots of complaints. So, we are going to do it in a sound footing to make sure that once we withdraw people, they are not taken back.

“The Squadron and Commanders of PMF, CTU and PMF will sign an undertaken and any violation of those directives is going to be met with strict disciplinary action. ”

The IGP described as worrisome attacks on police personnel, adding that the successes of the the attack show that the personnel were indulging in unprofessional conducts and poor training.

“Attack on police personnel who are on official duties is quite worrisome. The rate at which personnel on special duties are killed and weapons carted away is alarming.

“These incidences are due to lack of supervision, and unprofessional conducts by the men.

” They don’t have the training and therefore they don’t know what to do in the event of an attack.

“They are never at alert and tend to forget themselves in the environment they operate. This attitude must be checked and solution must be found,” he said.

Commenting on recent abduction of Dapchi girls,the police boss absolved the Nigeria Police of blame in the unfortunate incidence just as he said Police Mobile Force,PMF ,would be deployed to all the schools in the northeast in order to forestall future occurrence.

“You are all aware of the abduction of Dapchi school girls by this horrible Boko Haram in Yobe States. Though not the fault of the police, the incident was a national embarrassment.

“It is not the fault of the police because from what we had from the Commissioner of Police in the state, he said he was not informed or alerted before that attack took place but I think it is incumbent on us to take action.

“Consequently, in compliance with the Presidential order, I have given a directive that all schools in Yobe, Adamawa and Borno state must have PMF personnel deployed to the schools. The PMF are to provide security in those schools,” he added.