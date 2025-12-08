Police withdrawal from VIP: IGP’s monitoring team arrive Anambra

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit on enforcement of police withdrawal from the Very Important Persons (VIPs) escort duties has arrived Anambra for the exercise.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Ikioye Orutugu, made this known while receiving the team on Monday in Awka.

He quoted Orutugu as saying that, “the Anambra Police Command today December 8 formally receives operatives of the IGP monitoring unit deployed to the state to ensure full implementation of the IGP’s directive on the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP escort and guard duties.”

Ikenga said the CP reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to supporting the IGP’s reform efforts targeted at enhancing professionalism, discipline, and optimal deployment of police manpower nationwide.

He noted that the withdrawal of the officers and men would help to strengthen public policing, improve response capacity, and ensure that more personnel are available for core policing duties across the state.

He said that the command would support the team with additional personnel to help them discharge their duties effectively.

Ikenga said the CP has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Tactical Units in the state to provide necessary support for a seamless and transparent enforcement process.

”The Command urged all individuals, organizations, and VIPs affected by the directive to comply fully. The exercise was part of nationwide efforts to reform police operations and improve national security.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun gave the directive recently, following incessant attacks on places of worship and schools across the country.