Force Headquarters debunks fake viral video on withdrawal of police officers from VIP duties

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a viral document circulating on social media that claims to have originated from the 50 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Abuja, allegedly directing all police officers attached to certain individuals to return to base immediately.

In a statement on Friday, the Force Headquarters described the document—purportedly signed by one CSP Suleiman Abdullahi, identified as the Admin Officer of the squadron—as fake and urged the public to disregard it.

According to the statement, no officer by the name CSP Suleiman Abdullahi serves in the 50 PMF Squadron, and no PMF squadron has an Admin Officer position held by a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

“The document is a fabrication and appears to be a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and create unnecessary confusion,” the statement noted.

The Police Force, however, confirmed that implementation of the Presidential Directive on the withdrawal of police officers from VIP duties has commenced. It emphasized that the process is being executed in a structured, phased, and professional manner to prevent any security gaps that could be exploited by criminals.

“Our priority remains the safety and security of all Nigerians,” the statement said, adding that adequate measures have been put in place to maintain law and order during the transition.

The public was advised to rely solely on official communication channels for accurate information and to avoid sharing unverified documents that could erode public confidence.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the protection of lives and property at all times,” the statement concluded.