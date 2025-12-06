Ex-IGP Alkali Baba hails Tinubu for withdrawing police officers from VIPs

Ex-IGP Alkali Baba (retd)

By Kingsley Omonobi

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba (retd), has said that President Bola Tinubu is the only Nigerian President who has summoned the “political will” to order the withdrawal of policemen from private individuals and undeserving Very Important Persons (VIPs), an issue that has affected robust policing against insecurity in the country.

This is just as another former IGP, Sunday Ehindero (retd), has called for the rejigging of the security architecture in the country by withdrawing all military personnel from internal security operations, and for them to be deployed to the vast and porous borders to ensure terrorists and bandits do not find their way into the country.

Alkali spoke at the unveiling of two biographies in his honour in Abuja, titled “Giant Footprints” and “A Policeman Personified”.

He said, “I am profoundly grateful to the President of the Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his consistent action directed at restoring the dwindling police primacy in the internal security architecture.

“This was again made manifest by the recent presidential order on the withdrawal of police personnel attached to undeserving personalities.

“As far as my memory can lead me, this is the first time that such an order will emanate directly from a sitting President.

“We have tried to do it as IGPs, but we couldn’t make it. Let’s see how this one will work.”

In his remarks, Ehindero said, “The security architecture of this country needs to be rejigged. With apologies to the military represented here, too much military visibility in a democracy is not good. We should avoid it.

“Though I praise them for the work they are doing, they are doing marvellously. It’s not their fault. They should concentrate more on our borders to prevent these miscreants from coming into the country.

“That is what our constitution says, that our territorial integrity should be maintained and protected.”

He disagreed with the school of thought that believes that bad governance is the reason why there is clamour for the recruitment of more policemen.

Referring to some countries cited, like Sweden and Denmark, where there are very few policemen but issues of insecurity are negligible, Ehindero said, “It is not true that they are succeeding with few policemen.

“These countries like Sweden, Denmark and so on, what is their population? What is their historical background? We are a population of about 230 million. You don’t want us to increase our police force, the number.

“Policemen are being killed in line of duty, some are retired, some are being dismissed for various infractions. So I would disagree with them on those issues. We need more policemen.”

Ehindero said the recent step taken by President Bola Tinubu in appointing General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff is a welcome development to reinvigorate the fight against insecurity, noting, “The recent steps taken by government are not only people-oriented, but indicate that the government is a listening one.

“I am referring to the recent change in the Ministry of Defence, the appointment of ambassadors, the intended recruitment of 30,000 policemen and 20,000 military men.

“Even though I regret that no policeman was mentioned as an ambassador, retired or serving. In the past, I remember that AIG Abubakar retd from Gombe was appointed an ambassador.”

Continuing, Ehindero said, ‘For the past 30 years, I have been against the establishment of state police. I said we were not ripe for it and it is not right.

“But with the scale of emerging security challenges, when I saw the deal for its establishment, which has checks and balances on the powers of governors, I embraced it, even though it cannibalises the power of the Inspector General of Police.

“I think it is a step in the right direction, having regard to this banditry, terrorism, and all the other crimes besetting our country.”

He congratulated Alkali for the book, noting that the knowledge therein will contribute to the quest to overcome insecurity in the country.