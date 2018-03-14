MultiChoice slashes price for Easter

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Pay TV provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced a special price offer for the Easter celebration this year.

The new price offer, tagged the Easter Explora Slash, will see subscribers enjoy up to a 64 percent reduction on the Explora decoder and subscription bundle. This offer is valid till March 31, 2018 and is open to new and existing subscribers.

The company said subscribers can buy their DStv Explora decoders under the new price regime in the Easter Explora Slash – the Explora decoder plus one-month Premium subscription now costs N38,300, down from N60,000, whilst an Explora decoder plus one-month Compact Plus subscription is now N33,500, down from N52,200. Furthermore, a one-month Compact subscription with Explora decoder will now go for N29, 900 against the old price of N51, 600.

According to the General Manager, Marketing and Sales, Mr. Martin Mabutho: “We are shaping our business to respond to our customers’ needs, and this price slash is in line with the company’s commitment to make entertainment more accessible.

Our Easter Explora Slash is to allow more subscribers enjoy amazing discounts and exceptional viewing control, all whilst gaining access to world-class TV entertainment in High Definition.”